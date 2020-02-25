Philippine Airlines since Monday increased capacity on Manila – Tokyo Narita route, as 1 of 2 daily flights switched to Airbus A350-900XWB, replacing Airbus A321neo. The A350 operates daily on PR428/429 service, from 24FEB20 to 30APR20.
Following schedule effective 24FEB20 – 28MAR20.
PR428 MNL0715 – 1225NRT 350 D
PR432 MNL1450 – 2005NRT 333 D
PR431 NRT0930 – 1340MNL 333 D
PR427 NRT1325 – 1740MNL 350 D
Philippine Airlines adds Tokyo Narita capacity Feb - Apr 2020
