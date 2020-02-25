Qatar Airways 2Q20 Brussels aircraft changes

Qatar Airways in recent schedule update filed aircraft changes for Doha – Brussels service, as the airline schedules replacement for A350-900XWB during following period:
29MAR20 – 30APR20 777-300ER
01MAY20 – 30JUN20 787-8
This route is served 8 weekly. Following schedule effective for the month of April 2020.
QR195 DOH0135 – 0715BRU 77W x137
QR193 DOH0810 – 1350BRU 77W x246
QR196 BRU0855 – 1610DOH 77W x137
QR194 BRU1650 – 0005+1DOH 77W x246
