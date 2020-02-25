Bamboo Airways cancels starting tomorrow is temporary cancelling service to Korea, where it currently operates scheduled service to Seoul Incheon.
Cam Ranh/Nha Trang – Seoul Incheon 26FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily A321neo service cancelled
Da Nang – Seoul Incheon 26FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily A321neo service cancelled
Bamboo Airways cancels Seoul service Feb/Mar 2020
Posted
Bamboo Airways cancels starting tomorrow is temporary cancelling service to Korea, where it currently operates scheduled service to Seoul Incheon.