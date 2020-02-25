Lao Airlines adds Vientiane – Da Nang service from late-March 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Lao Airlines from late-March 2020 plans to offer additional route to Vietnam, with the addition of Vientiane – Da Nang service. Effective from 29MAR20, ATR72 aircraft to operate this route 3 times weekly.

QV318 VTE1110 – 1250DAD AT7 247
QV319 DAD1350 – 1535VTE AT7 247

Routes Asia 2018

Routes Asia 2020

The route development forum for Asia
Chiang Mai, Thailand  7 - 9 June 2020

Attracting senior decision makers from the region's air service development community, Routes Asia provides the perfect platform to expand your connections and discuss route development opportunities. Register your place today and join the region's leading airlines, airports, tourism authorities and industry influencers in Chiang Mai. 

Register my place

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.