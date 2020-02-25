Lao Airlines from late-March 2020 plans to offer additional route to Vietnam, with the addition of Vientiane – Da Nang service. Effective from 29MAR20, ATR72 aircraft to operate this route 3 times weekly.
QV318 VTE1110 – 1250DAD AT7 247
QV319 DAD1350 – 1535VTE AT7 247
Lao Airlines adds Vientiane – Da Nang service from late-March 2020
Posted
Lao Airlines from late-March 2020 plans to offer additional route to Vietnam, with the addition of Vientiane – Da Nang service. Effective from 29MAR20, ATR72 aircraft to operate this route 3 times weekly.