Air Senegal adds A321 service to Abidjan / Conakry in 2Q20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Air Senegal yesterday (24FEB20) continues to file planned Airbus A321 operation, as the new aircraft set to operate the airline’s service to Abidjan and Conakry. Planned operation as follows.

Dakar – Abidjan eff 20APR20 A321 replaces A319, 1 daily
HC303 DSS1605 – 1850ABJ 321 D
HC304 ABJ2000 – 2245DSS 321 D

Dakar – Conakry eff 11MAY20 A321 replaces A319, 1 daily
HC209 DSS1610 – 1740CKY 321 D
HC210 CKY2025 – 2155DSS 321 D

Routes Africa 2019

The route development forum for Africa
Routes recognises the importance of enhancing intra-Africa air connectivity to stimulate economic development across the region.

Find out more

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.