Air Senegal adds A321 service to Abidjan / Conakry in 2Q20

Air Senegal yesterday (24FEB20) continues to file planned Airbus A321 operation, as the new aircraft set to operate the airline’s service to Abidjan and Conakry. Planned operation as follows.
Dakar – Abidjan eff 20APR20 A321 replaces A319, 1 daily
HC303 DSS1605 – 1850ABJ 321 D
HC304 ABJ2000 – 2245DSS 321 D
Dakar – Conakry eff 11MAY20 A321 replaces A319, 1 daily
HC209 DSS1610 – 1740CKY 321 D
HC210 CKY2025 – 2155DSS 321 D
