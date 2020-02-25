Etihad adds 787-10 London Heathrow service from late-March 2020

Etihad Airways in summer 2020 season plans to increase capacity on Abu Dhabi – London Heathrow route, as the airline’s EY017/018 service to be operated by Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner. The 787-10 will operate from 29MAR20, replacing -9.



The airline also operates 3 daily flights to Heathrow with Airbus A380.



EY011 AUH0205 – 0645LHR 388 D

EY019 AUH0815 – 1250LHR 388 D

EY025 AUH1035 – 1510LHR 388 D

EY017 AUH1410 – 1845LHR 781 D



EY012 LHR0930 – 1940AUH 388 D

EY020 LHR1450 – 0055+1AUH 388 D

EY026 LHR2045 – 0650+1AUH 388 D

EY018 LHR2155 – 0800+1AUH 781 D