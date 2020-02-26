Air Mauritius since last week filed routing changes to South East Asia, as the airline operates Mauritius – Kuala Lumpur – Singapore – Mauritius routing from 17FEB20 to 28MAR20, replacing opposite direction service. This route is served 3 times weekly with a mix of A330-200/-900neo.
MK646 MRU2300 – 1010+1KUL1145+1 – 1300+1SIN 330 135
MK647 KUL1145 – 1300SIN1400 – 1710MRU 330 246
Air Mauritius Kuala Lumpur / Singapore Feb/Mar 2020 service changes
