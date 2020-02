China Airlines Group Feb/Mar 2020 Korea service changes

China Airlines Group has filed service changes for Korea, as majority of flights is cancelled at least until late-March 2020. Planned changes as of 25FEB20 as follows.

China Airlines

Kaohsiung – Seoul Incheon 25FEB20 – 31MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Taipei Song Shan – Seoul Gimpo 27FEB20 – 31MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

Taipei Taoyuan – Busan Reduce from 2 daily to

18FEB20 – 27FEB20 1 daily (Except 21FEB20 – 22FEB20)

28FEB20 – 31MAR20 Cancelled



Taipei Taoyuan – Seoul Incheon 01MAR20 – 15MAR20 Reduce from 16 to 10 weekly

tigerair Taiwan

Taipei Taoyuan – Busan 27FEB20 – 31MAR20 5 weekly cancelled

Taipei Taoyuan – Jeju 25FEB20 – 31MAR20 4 weekly cancelled

Taipei Taoyuan – Daegu 25FEB20 – 31MAR20 5 weekly cancelled

Taipei Taoyuan – Seoul Incheon 25FEB20 – 01APR20 3 weekly cancelled