Cathay Pacific Group Feb/Mar 2020 Korea / Israel service changes as of 25FEB20

Cathay Pacific Group in the last few days filed changes for flights to Korea, as Cathay Pacific and HK Express cancels all flights in March 2020. Latest adjustment as of 25FEB20 as follows.



Separately, Cathay Pacific also cancelled service to Israel from 24FEB20, announced earlier this week.

Cathay Dragon (Previously reported)

Hong Kong – Busan 19FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Hong Kong – Jeju 09FEB20 – 28MR20 2 weekly cancelled

Cathay Pacific

Hong Kong – Seoul Incheon 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 2 daily cancelled

Hong Kong – Tel Aviv 24FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled

HK Express

Hong Kong – Busan 03MAR20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

Hong Kong – Jeju 16FEB20 – 29MAR20 4 weekly cancelled

Hong Kong – Seoul Incheon 03MAR20 – 28MAR20 12 weekly cancelled