China Southern in recent schedule update filed changes for its planned Beijing Daxing – Moscow Sheremetyevo route. Initially scheduled as 3 weekly flights from 23JUN20, the airline is moving launch date to 15JUL20, while overall service increases to 7 weekly.
CZ341 PKX1200 – 1520SVO 330 4
CZ341 PKX1200 – 1525SVO 330 x4
CZ342 SVO1715 – 0600+1PKX 330 x57
CZ342 SVO1735 – 0600+1PKX 330 57
China Southern moves Beijing Daxing – Moscow launch to mid-July 2020
