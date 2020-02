Air Caraïbes increases Santo Domingo service from Dec 2020

Air Caraïbes in winter 2020/21 season plans to increase service to Santo Domingo, with the addition of overall 2nd weekly flight. From 06DEC20, Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft to operate nonstop terminator Paris Orly – Santo Domingo flight on Sundays. This is in addition to 1 weekly A330-300 Paris Orly – Port-au-Prince – Santo Domingo – Paris Orly flight.



TX550 ORY1000 – 1400SDQ 359 7

TX551 SDQ1705 – 0620+1ORY 359 7