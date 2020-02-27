Air New Zealand in the second quarter of 2020 plans operational aircraft changes on Auckland – Taipei Taoyuan route, reflected in recent schedule update. From 21APR20 to 30MAY20, previously scheduled 777-200ER service will switch back to 787-9 Dreamliner.
This route is served 3 times weekly.
NZ077 AKL0935 – 1705TPE 789 246
NZ078 TPE1835 – 0920+1AKL 789 246
Air New Zealand Taipei Apr/May 2020 aircraft changes as of 26FEB20
Posted
Air New Zealand in the second quarter of 2020 plans operational aircraft changes on Auckland – Taipei Taoyuan route, reflected in recent schedule update. From 21APR20 to 30MAY20, previously scheduled 777-200ER service will switch back to 787-9 Dreamliner.