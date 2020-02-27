Juneyao Airlines has updated service changes for cross-strait service to Taiwan, for the month of March 2020. Planned service as follows.
Shanghai Pu Dong – Kaohsiung 02MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly, A320 operating
Shanghai Pu Dong – Taipei Taoyuan 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly, A320 operating
Juneyao Airlines March 2020 cross-strait service as of 26FEB20
