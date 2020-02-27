Korean Air March 2020 Europe / Russia service changes as of 26FEB20

Korean Air this week filed service changes to Europe and Russia, for the month of March 2020. As of 26FEB20, planned changes as follows.



Seoul Incheon – Barcelona 09MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly, 787-9 operating

Seoul Incheon – Frankfurt 02MAR20 – 27MAR20 777-200ER replaces -300ER, 1 daily

Seoul Incheon – Istanbul 02MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly, 787-9 operating

Seoul Incheon – Milan Malpensa

01MAR20 – 06MAR20 A330-200 replaces 777-200ER, 3 weekly

07MAR20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly cancelled



Seoul Incheon – Moscow Sheremetyevo 09MAR20 – 27MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly, A330-200 operating

Seoul Incheon – Paris CDG 08MAR20 – 28MAR20 777-300ER replaces A380, 1 daily