Malindo Air cancels Sapporo service March - May 2020

Malindo Air from March to May 2020 is cancelling service to Japan, as the airline’s 3 weekly Taipei Taoyuan – Sapporo New Chitose service cancelled from 17MAR20 to 20MAY20. The airline’s overall 7 weekly Kuala Lumpur – Taipei Taoyuan service remains unchanged, although schedule change is in effect during the same period.

OD888 TPE1315 – 1810CTS 738 236
OD889 CTS1920 – 2310TPE 738 236

Separately, the airline’s following service remains cancelled on/after 01MAR20:
Johor Bharu – Guangzhou 3 weekly
Kota Kinabalu – Tianjin 3 weekly

