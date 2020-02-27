Malindo Air cancels Sapporo service March - May 2020

Malindo Air from March to May 2020 is cancelling service to Japan, as the airline’s 3 weekly Taipei Taoyuan – Sapporo New Chitose service cancelled from 17MAR20 to 20MAY20. The airline’s overall 7 weekly Kuala Lumpur – Taipei Taoyuan service remains unchanged, although schedule change is in effect during the same period.



OD888 TPE1315 – 1810CTS 738 236

OD889 CTS1920 – 2310TPE 738 236



Separately, the airline’s following service remains cancelled on/after 01MAR20:

Johor Bharu – Guangzhou 3 weekly

Kota Kinabalu – Tianjin 3 weekly