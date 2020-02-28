Air Canada Mar - May 2020 Korea service changes as of 27FEB20

Air Canada in this week’s schedule update filed service reduction to Korea, scheduled between March and May 2020. Planned changes as follow.



Toronto – Seoul Incheon 08MAR20 – 27MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly (Except 19APR20 – 12MAY20)

Vancouver – Seoul Incheon 04MAR20 – 25MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly (5-6 weekly in April, Except 28APR20 – 10MAY20)