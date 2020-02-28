EVA Air Feb/Mar 2020 North East Asia changes as of 27FEB20

By Jim Liu

Posted

EVA Air and subsidiary UNI Air has filed service changes to Korea and Japan, for the month of March 2020. Planned changes as of 27FEB20 as follows.

EVA Air

Kaohsiung – Seoul Incheon 01MAR20 – 29MAR20 1 daily cancelled
Kaohsiung – Tokyo Narita 02MAR20 – 09MAR20 1 daily cancelled
Taichung – Seoul Incheon 01MAR20 – 31MAR20 2 weekly cancelled
Taipei Taoyuan – Aomori 26FEB20 – 10MAR20 5 weekly cancelled
Taipei Song Shan – Tokyo Haneda 02MAR20 – 19MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily
Taipei Taoyuan – Hakodate 28FEB20 – 08MAR20 1 daily cancelled (Except 07MAR20)
Taipei Taoyuan – Komatsu Reduce from 5 weekly to
26FEB20 – 03MAR20 Cancelled
04MAR20 – 15MAR20 2 weekly

Taipei Taoyuan – Matsuyama 27FEB20 – 25MAR20 3 weekly cancelled
Taipei Taoyuan – Nagoya 28FEB20 – 05MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Taipei Taoyuan – Sapporo New Chitose 26FEB20 – 09MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly (Frequency also varies 10MAR20 – 28MAR20)
Taipei Taoyuan – Sendai 28FEB20 – 05MAR20 1 daily cancelled
Taipei Taoyuan – Seoul Incheon 01MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 18 to 7 weekly

UNI Air

Taipei Taoyuan – Seoul Incheon 01MAR20 – 31MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

EVA Air is also reducing service on other routes, including long-haul, on various dates.

Twitter LinkedIn
