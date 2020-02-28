EVA Air Feb/Mar 2020 North East Asia changes as of 27FEB20

EVA Air and subsidiary UNI Air has filed service changes to Korea and Japan, for the month of March 2020. Planned changes as of 27FEB20 as follows.

EVA Air

Kaohsiung – Seoul Incheon 01MAR20 – 29MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Kaohsiung – Tokyo Narita 02MAR20 – 09MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Taichung – Seoul Incheon 01MAR20 – 31MAR20 2 weekly cancelled

Taipei Taoyuan – Aomori 26FEB20 – 10MAR20 5 weekly cancelled

Taipei Song Shan – Tokyo Haneda 02MAR20 – 19MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Taipei Taoyuan – Hakodate 28FEB20 – 08MAR20 1 daily cancelled (Except 07MAR20)

Taipei Taoyuan – Komatsu Reduce from 5 weekly to

26FEB20 – 03MAR20 Cancelled

04MAR20 – 15MAR20 2 weekly



Taipei Taoyuan – Matsuyama 27FEB20 – 25MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

Taipei Taoyuan – Nagoya 28FEB20 – 05MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Taipei Taoyuan – Sapporo New Chitose 26FEB20 – 09MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly (Frequency also varies 10MAR20 – 28MAR20)

Taipei Taoyuan – Sendai 28FEB20 – 05MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Taipei Taoyuan – Seoul Incheon 01MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 18 to 7 weekly

UNI Air

Taipei Taoyuan – Seoul Incheon 01MAR20 – 31MAR20 3 weekly cancelled



EVA Air is also reducing service on other routes, including long-haul, on various dates.