Pakistan International Airlines earlier this month extended service cancellation to China and Japan, as the airline schedules Islamabad – Beijing Capital – Tokyo Narita service resumption on 02APR20. This route is served twice weekly, with Boeing 777-200ER.
PK852 ISB2250 – 0720+1PEK0850+1 – 1305+1NRT 772 7
PK852 ISB2255 – 0655+1PEK0815+1 – 1255+1NRT 772 4
PK853 NRT1425 – 1635PEK1745 – 2045ISB 772 15
Pakistan International extends Beijing / Tokyo cancellations to late-March 2020
