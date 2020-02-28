Pakistan International extends Beijing / Tokyo cancellations to late-March 2020

By Jim Liu

Pakistan International Airlines earlier this month extended service cancellation to China and Japan, as the airline schedules Islamabad – Beijing Capital – Tokyo Narita service resumption on 02APR20. This route is served twice weekly, with Boeing 777-200ER.

PK852 ISB2250 – 0720+1PEK0850+1 – 1305+1NRT 772 7
PK852 ISB2255 – 0655+1PEK0815+1 – 1255+1NRT 772 4

PK853 NRT1425 – 1635PEK1745 – 2045ISB 772 15

