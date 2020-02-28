British Airways Feb/Mar 2020 Milan service adjustment as of 27FEB20

British Airways this week gradually filed service changes service to Milan, as the London Heathrow – Milan Linate and London City – Milan Linate service sees cancellations. From 25FEB20 to 05MAR20, the oneWorld carrier is cancelling service on selected flights.



From 06MAR20 to 15MAR20, certain London City – Milan Linate service also sees closure of reservation, reducing from up to 3-4 flights a day to 1. Following service is available for reservation from 09MAR20 to 15MAR20.



BA7301/7302 Day 16

BA7303/7304 Day 23

BA7305/7306 Day 57