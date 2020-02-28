Bangkok Airways increases Maldives service from April 2020

Bangkok Airways from April 2020 is increasing service to The Maldives, where the airline increases Bangkok – Male service. From 07APR20, overall service increases from 7 to 11 weekly, on board Airbus A319 aircraft.
PG711 BKK0920 – 1145MLE 319 D
PG715 BKK1950 – 2215MLE 319 x135
PG712 MLE1240 – 1920BKK 319 D
PG716 MLE2310 – 0550+1BKK 319 x135
