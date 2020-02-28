El Al Israel Airlines starting today (28FEB20) is cancelling service to Italy, tentatively scheduled until mid-March 2020. Affected routes include the following.
Tel Aviv – Milan Malpensa 28FEB20 – 14MAR20 11 weekly cancelled
Tel Aviv – Naples 28FEB20 – 14MAR20 2 weekly cancelled (Sun d’Or service)
Tel Aviv – Rome 28FEB20 – 14MAR20 12 weekly cancelled
Tel Aviv – Venice 28FEB20 – 14MAR20 2 weekly cancelled
El Al Israel Airlines cancels Italy service in first half of March 2020
Posted
El Al Israel Airlines starting today (28FEB20) is cancelling service to Italy, tentatively scheduled until mid-March 2020. Affected routes include the following.