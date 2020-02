Air France / Transavia France S20 Algeria network expansion

Air France and Transavia France in summer 2020 season is expanding service to Algeria, announced earlier this month. Planned new service launch (including service resumption since late-80s and early-90s) as follows.

Air France

Marseille – Algiers eff 04APR20 1 weekly A320 (6 weekly from 12JUL20, 7 weekly from 01AUG20, 1 weekly from 30AUG20; Service resumption since September 2015)

Nice – Algiers 14JUL20 – 27AUG20 2 weekly A320 (Service resumption since March 1987)

Paris Orly – Algiers eff 04APR20 Service extends to year-round, 2 weekly A318/319 (No operation 18APR20 – 31MAY20. 14 weekly from 01JUN20)

Toulouse – Algiers eff 04APR20 1 weekly A320 (4 weekly from 13JUL20 to 28AUG20; Service resumption since September 1990, except one-time service in Sep 1993)

Toulouse – Oran eff 04APR20 1 weekly A320/321 (3-4 weekly A319/320/321 12JUL20 – 18AUG20, 2 weekly 19AUG20 – 30AUG20; Service resumption since September 1989)

Transavia France

Lyon – Bejaia eff 22APR20 1 weekly 737-800

Lyon – Constantine eff 26APR20 1 weekly 737-800 (Last served by Air France until March 1991)

Lyon – Oran eff 21APR20 2 weekly 737-800 (Last served by Air France until March 1990)

Montpellier – Algiers eff 08JUL20 2 weekly 737-800

Montpellier – Constantine 11JUL20 – 29AUG20 1 weekly 737-800 (2 weekly from 28JUL20)

Montpellier – Oran eff 06JUL20 2 weekly 737-800

Paris Orly – Algiers eff 04APR20 7 weekly 737-800 (up to 14 weekly from June 2020)

Paris Orly – Bejaia eff 04APR20 3 weekly 737-800

Paris Orly – Constantine eff 04APR20 3 weekly 737-800 (Last served by Air France until April 1994)

Paris Orly – Oran eff 04APR20 6 weekly 737-800 (Last served by Air France until May 1996)

Paris Orly – Setif eff 04APR20 1 weekly 737-800 (2 weekly from 09JUN20)

Paris Orly – Tlemcen eff 11APR20 1 weekly (2 weekly from 05JUL20; Last served by Air France in January 1990)



Transavia France frequency increase:

Lyon – Algiers eff 20APR20 Increase from 2 to 5 weekly (3 weekly 04MAY20 – 01JUN20, 6 weekly eff 29JUN20)