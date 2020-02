British Airways March 2020 Italy service adjustment as of 28FEB20

British Airways has filed planned service changes for Italy for the month of March 2020. Planned adjustment as of 28FEB20 as follows.



London City – Milan Linate

01MAR20 – 07MAR20 Reduce from 24 to 7 weekly

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 Reduce from 22 to 7 weekly

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 24 to 15 weekly



London City – Rome

01MAR20 – 07MAR20 Reduce from 6 to 4 weekly

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 5 weekly. Reservation is displaying 0 on 10MAR20 and 13MAR20



London Gatwick – Milan Bergamo Reduce from 7 weekly to

01MAR20 – 07MAR20 5 weekly

08MAR20 – 12MAR20 3 weekly

13MAR20 – 28MAR20 Cancelled



London Gatwick – Turin 22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 18 to 15 weekly

London Gatwick – Venice 08MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 19-20 to 16-17 weekly

London Gatwick – Verona 15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly

London Heathrow – Bologna Reduce from 21 weekly to

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 20 weekly

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 18 weekly



London Heathrow – Milan Linate

01MAR20 – 07MAR20 Reduce from 51 to 39 weekly

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 Reduce from 49 to 44 weekly

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 46 to 37 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 46 to 35 weekly



London Heathrow – Milan Malpensa

01MAR20 – 07MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 13 weekly

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 Reduce from 13 to 12 weekly

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 13 to 11 weekly



Additional changes remain highly possible.