Turkish Airlines cancels Iraq / Italy / Korea service in early-March 2020

Turkish Airlines during the weekend announced cancellation of all service to Iraq, Italy and Korea, as the airline temporary cancels service up to 10MAR20. Latest adjustment as of 01MAR20 as follows.
Gaziantep – Erbil 29FEB20 – 10MAR20 2-3 weekly cancelled
Istanbul – Baghdad 29FEB20 – 10MAR20 17 weekly cancelled
Istanbul – Bari Reduce from 4 weekly to
01MAR20 – 10MAR20 Cancelled
11MAR20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly
Istanbul – Basra 29FEB20 – 10MAR20 6-7 weekly cancelled
Istanbul – Bologna Reduce from 2 daily to
01MAR20 – 10MAR20 Cancelled
11MAR20 – 30MAR20 1 daily
Istanbul – Catania Reduce from 7 weekly to
01MAR20 – 10MAR20 Cancelled
11MAR20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly
Istanbul – Erbil 29FEB20 – 10MAR20 20 weekly cancelled
Istanbul – Milan Malpensa Reduce from 4 daily to
01MAR20 – 10MAR20 Cancelled
11MAR20 – 31MAR20 2 daily
Istanbul – Najaf 29FEB20 – 10MAR20 5 weekly cancelled
Istanbul – Naples Reduce from 7 weekly to
01MAR20 – 10MAR20 Cancelled
11MAR20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly
Istanbul – Rome Reduce from 4 daily to
01MAR20 – 10MAR20 Cancelled
11MAR20 – 31MAR20 2 daily
Istanbul – Seoul Incheon Reduce from 11 weekly to
29FEB20 – 10MAR20 Cancelled
11MAR20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly
Istanbul – Sulaymaniyah 29FEB20 – 10MAR20 11 weekly cancelled (Previous plan: Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly week of 01MAR20, 10 weekly week of 08MAR20)
Istanbul – Venice Reduce from 2 daily to
01MAR20 – 10MAR20 Cancelled
11MAR20 – 28MAR20 1 daily
Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – Baghdad 29FEB20 – 10MAR20 3 weekly cancelled
Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – Erbil 29FEB20 – 10MAR20 4 weekly cancelled
Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – Milan Malpensa 01MAR20 – 31MAR20 4 weekly cancelled
Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – Rome 01MAR20 – 31MAR20 3 weekly cancelled
The airline’s service to Iran is closed for reservation up to 14MAR20 inclusive (Istanbul departure). Previously announced by the airline, the airline is cancelling all service to Isfahan, Mashhad, Shiraz and Tabriz until 10MAR20. Tehran service remains unchanged per airline statement.
