Samoa orders flight reductions from 02MAR20

South Pacific Island nation of Samoa over the weekend ordered flight restrictions, as service to New Zealand, Fiji and American Samoa ordered to be reduced by the Samoan Authority, effective from 02MAR20.



Based on the order, following routes will see service reduction, which will gradually reflected in the system soon.



Apia – Auckland

* Air New Zealand Reduce from 6 to 3 weekly

* Samoa Airways Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly



Apia – Nadi

* Fiji Airways Reduce from 5 to 2 weekly

Apia – Pago Pago

* Samoa Airways Reduce from up to 8 daily to up to 4 daily

* Talofa Airways Reduce from up to 8 daily to up to 4 daily