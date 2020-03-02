China Southern last week resumed service to Africa, as the airline operates limited service on Guangzhou – Changsha – Nairobi route. From 25FEB20 to 17JUN20, the airline operates 1 weekly flight, instead of the usual 2 weekly, with Airbus A330 aircraft.
CZ6043 CAN2130 – 2255CSX0050+1 – 0730+1NBO 330 2
CZ6044 NBO2030 – 1205+1CSX1420+1 – 1555+1CAN 330 3
China Southern resumes Kenya service in late-Feb 2020
