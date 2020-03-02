Finnair in the 3rd quarter of 2020 schedules summer charter service to Svalbard and Greenland, on board Airbus A330-300 aircraft (the latter also sees A321 operating). In cooperation with local tour operator, planned schedule based on OAG schedules listing as follows.
Hannover – Longyearbyen
AY7637 HAJ1050 – 1500LYR 333 09JUL20
AY7635 HAJ1130 – 1540LYR 333 29JUL20
AY7638 LYR1800 – 2210HAJ 333 09JUL20
AY7636 LYR1840 – 2250HAJ 333 29JUL20
Hannover – Kangerlussuaq
AY7637 HAJ1320 – 1440SFJ 333 21JUL20
AY7635 HAJ1320 – 1440SFJ 333 04AUG20
AY7635 HAJ1320 – 1440SFJ 333 15AUG20
AY7635 HAJ1155 – 1310SFJ 333 21AUG20
AY7635 HAJ1155 – 1310SFJ 333 07SEP20
AY7635 HAJ1155 – 1310SFJ 32B 14SEP20
AY7638 SFJ1640 – 0125+1HAJ 333 21JUL20
AY7636 SFJ1640 – 0125+1HAJ 333 04AUG20
AY7636 SFJ1640 – 0125+1HAJ 333 15AUG20
AY7636 SFJ1510 – 2355HAJ 333 21AUG20
AY7636 SFJ1510 – 2355HAJ 333 07SEP20
AY7636 SFJ1510 – 2355HAJ 32B 14SEP20
Finnair schedules A330 charters to Svalbard / Greenland in 3Q20
Posted
Finnair in the 3rd quarter of 2020 schedules summer charter service to Svalbard and Greenland, on board Airbus A330-300 aircraft (the latter also sees A321 operating). In cooperation with local tour operator, planned schedule based on OAG schedules listing as follows.