AeroMexico March 2020 Seoul service reductions as of 01MAR20

AeroMexico during the month of March 2020 is adjusting operations on Mexico City – Seoul Incheon route, originally served on daily basis. From 02MAR20 to 30MAR20, Mexico departure will operate on even dates, while Seoul departure will also be operating on even dates from 04MAR20 to 30MAR20.



For the week of 29MAR20, the airline is only operating on 30MAR20 and 01APR20.



AM090 MEX2310 – 0600+2ICN 788

AM091 ICN1225 – 1105MEX 788



Operational schedule varies for AM091.