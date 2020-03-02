Garuda Indonesia in March 2020 plans capacity increase for Jakarta – Perth service, as the airline schedules Airbus A330-300 operation. From 12MAR20 to 28MAR20, the 4 weekly flights will be served by A330, instead of 737-800.
GA724 CGK1020 – 1600PER 333 x135
GA725 PER1740 – 2130CGK 333 x135
Garuda Indonesia March 2020 Jakarta – Perth aircraft changes
