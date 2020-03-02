Korean Air yesterday (01MAR20) announced service cancellations for Seoul Incheon – Istanbul route, as the Skyteam member closed reservation for travel from 01MAR20 to 24APR20. The airline originally planned reducing operation from 5 to 3 weekly during this period.
KE955 ICN1415 – 2015IST 789 357
KE956 IST2145 – 1355+1ICN 789 357
Korean Air cancels Istanbul service in March / April 2020
Posted
Korean Air yesterday (01MAR20) announced service cancellations for Seoul Incheon – Istanbul route, as the Skyteam member closed reservation for travel from 01MAR20 to 24APR20. The airline originally planned reducing operation from 5 to 3 weekly during this period.