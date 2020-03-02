Lanmei Airlines schedules new routes to Mainland China in late-March 2020

By Jim Liu

Cambodian carrier Lanmei Airlines from late-March 2020 plans to launch 2 routes to Mainland China. At the start of summer 2020 season, planned new routes operated by Airbus A321 aircraft include the following.

Phnom Penh – Kunming eff 30MAR20 2 weekly A321
LQ988 PNH2225 – 0200+1KMG 321 15
LQ989 KMG0550 – 0730PNH 321 26

Phnom Penh – Nanning eff 29MAR20 3 weekly A321
LQ920 PNH0915 – 1305NNG 321 357
LQ921 NNG1410 – 1540PNH 321 357

