Air France - KLM Mainland China April/May 2020 inventory update as of 01MAR20

Air France-KLM in the last few days extended inventory changes for Mainland China until May 2020, as reservation is closed for certain service. Previously planned service resumption for Beijing and Shanghai from 16/17MAR20, is now delayed by 2 weeks to 29MAR20/30MAR20.



Air France

Paris CDG – Beijing Capital 29MAR20 – 03MAY20 Reduce from 12 weekly to alternating days (From CDG: 29MAR20, 31MAR20, Even dates in April, 02MAY20)

Paris CDG – Shanghai Pu Dong 29MAR20 – 03MAY20 Reduce from 14 weekly to alternating days (From CDG: 30MAR20, Odd dates in April, 01MAY20, 03MAY20)

Paris CDG – Wuhan Reservation closed for all dates on/after 29MAR20



KLM

Amsterdam – Beijing Capital 29MAR20 – 02MAY20 Reduce from 1 daily to alternating days (From AMS: 30MAR20, Odd dates in April, 01MAY20)

Amsterdam – Chengdu 31MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reservation only available in J/Y-class

Amsterdam – Hangzhou 30MAR20 – 30MAY20 Reservation only available in J/Y-class

Amsterdam – Shanghai Pu Dong

29MAR20 – 03MAY20 Reduce from 12 weekly to alternating days (From AMS: 29MAR20, 31MAR20, Even dates in April, 02MAY20)

04MAY20 – 31MAY20 5 weekly KL893/894 closed for reservation (KL895/896 normal operation)



Amsterdam – Xiamen 31MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reservation only available in J/Y-class