Cebu Pacific starting tomorrow (03MAR20) is cancelling service to Korea, scheduled between 03MAR20 and 30APR20. Affected routes include the following:
Cebu – Seoul Incheon 03MAR20 – 30APR20 7 weekly cancelled (Previous plan: 6 weekly 02MAR20 – 09MAR20, 5 weekly 10MAR20 – 23MAR20)
Kalibo – Seoul Incheon 03MAR20 – 30APR20 7 weekly cancelled (Previous plan: 2 weekly 02MAR20 – 29MAR20)
Manila – Seoul Incheon 03MAR20 – 30APR20 7 weekly cancelled
Cebu Pacific cancels Korea service in March/April 2020
Posted
Cebu Pacific starting tomorrow (03MAR20) is cancelling service to Korea, scheduled between 03MAR20 and 30APR20. Affected routes include the following: