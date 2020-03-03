Qatar Airways suspends Italy reservations in March 2020

Qatar Airways has filed inventory changes for service to Italy, as the airline suspends reservation for the month of March 2020. In addition, the airline’s inventory listing is also listing frequency reduction for Milan and Rome, as of 02MAR20.



Doha – Milan Malpensa 03MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily

Doha – Rome 03MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily

Doha – Venice 03MAR20 – 31MAR20 1 daily