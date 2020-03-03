Kuwait Airways Italy / Thailand March 2020 service adjustment as of 02MAR20

Kuwait Airways in the last few days filed service adjustment for flights to Italy and Thailand. Planned service cancellation has been extended to 07MAR20, instead of 05MAR20, while reservation for flights on/after 08MAR20 is suspended. Adjustment as of 02MAR20 as follows.
Kuwait City – Bangkok
25FEB20 – 07MAR20 7 weekly service cancelled
08MAR20 – 31MAR20 A330-200 replaces 777-300ER, 7 weekly. Reservation is not available during this period
Kuwait City – Milan Malpensa
25FEB20 – 07MAR20 4 weekly service cancelled
eff 08MAR20 Reservation not available
Kuwait City – Rome
25FEB20 – 07MAR20 4 weekly service cancelled
08MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reservation not available
