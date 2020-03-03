Correction: United Mar/Apr 2020 Singapore service changes

United Airlines during the weekend of 28FEB20’s schedule update filed frequency changes for San Francisco – Singapore service. In Airlineroute’s report on 29FEB20, it was stated the airline reducing service from 2 to 1 daily, from 08MAR20 to 02APR20. This should be corrected to from 08MAR20 to 24APR20 (SFO departure).



UA001 SFO2235 – 0645+2SIN 789 D

UA002 SIN0900 – 0850SFO 789 D