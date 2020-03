JAL Feb/Mar 2020 Asia service changes as of 03MAR20

Japan Airlines yesterday (03MAR20) announced further service changes to Korea, while last week announced further changes to China. Latest summary of changes as followings (latest changes previously not reported on Airlineroute is remarked with * mark)



Nagoya Chubu – Shanghai Pu Dong 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily service cancelled

Nagoya – Taipei Taoyuan Reduce from 7 weekly to

01MAR20 – 07MAR20 6 weekly

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 4 weekly

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 5 weekly



Nagoya – Tianjin Reduce from 7 weekly to

11FEB20 – 27FEB20 3 weekly

* 28FEB20 – 28MAR20 Cancelled (Previous plan: 2 weekly)



Osaka Kansai – Shanghai Pu Dong Reduce from 14 weekly to

17FEB20 – 19FEB20 7 weekly

20FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly



Osaka Kansai – Taipei Taoyuan 06MAR20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly cancelled (Except 18MAR20 / 27MAR20 from KIX; Previous plan: Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly)

Tokyo Haneda – Beijing Capital 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, JL021/022 787-8 replaces 767-300

Tokyo Haneda – Guangzhou 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Tokyo Haneda – Hong Kong 21FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-8 replaces 777-200ER

Tokyo Haneda – Seoul Gimpo Reduce from 21 weekly to

01MAR20 – 07MAR20 14 weekly

* 08MAR20 – 14MAR20 11 weekly (Previous plan: 14)

* 15MAR20 – 21MAR20 13 weekly (Previous plan: 14)

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 14 weekly

02MAR20 – 25MAR20 787-8 replaces 777-200ER



Tokyo Haneda – Taipei Song Shan Reduce from 14 weekly to

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 10 weekly

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 11 weekly



Tokyo Narita – Beijing Capital 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily service cancelled

Tokyo Narita – Busan Reduce from 14 weekly to

01MAR20 – 09MAR20 7 weekly

* 10MAR20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly (Previous plan: 7)



Tokyo Narita – Dalian 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Tokyo Narita – Hong Kong 26FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 787-8 operating

Tokyo Narita – Kaohsiung 06MAR20 – 25MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Tokyo Narita – Shanghai Pu Dong 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 daily service cancelled (JAL continues to operate Tokyo Haneda – Shanghai Hongqiao route)

Tokyo Narita – Taipei Taoyuan 06MAR20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled (Except 20MAR20)