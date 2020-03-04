Eastern Airways adds Teesside – Alicante seasonal service in 3Q20

Eastern Airways this week opened reservation for its new seasonal service to Spain, as the airline last week announced new route launch on Teesside – Alicante service, on board Embraer E170 aircraft. This route will be served twice weekly, from 17JUL20 to 11SEP20.



BE7780 MME0800 – 1050ALC E70 15

BE7781 ALC1150 – 1440MME E70 15