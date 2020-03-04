Eastern Airways adds Teesside – Alicante seasonal service in 3Q20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Eastern Airways this week opened reservation for its new seasonal service to Spain, as the airline last week announced new route launch on Teesside – Alicante service, on board Embraer E170 aircraft. This route will be served twice weekly, from 17JUL20 to 11SEP20.

BE7780 MME0800 – 1050ALC E70 15
BE7781 ALC1150 – 1440MME E70 15

