Virgin Atlantic starting this month (March 2020) further expands codeshare partnership with flyBe on gradual basis, as VS-coded flight numbers being placed on additional routes. Note certain routes are operating on seasonal basis.
Virgin Atlantic operated by flyBe
Aberdeen – Jersey
Belfast City – Newquay
Birmingham – Avignon
Birmingham – Bergerac
Birmingham – Brest
Birmingham – Bordeaux
Birmingham – Guernsey
Birmingham – Jersey
Birmingham – La Rochelle
Birmingham – Nantes
Birmingham – Newquay
East Midlands – Amsterdam
Edinburgh – Bergerac
Edinburgh – Newquay
London City – Luxembourg
London Southend – Belfast City
London Southend – Edinburgh
London Southend – Glasgow
London Southend – Isle of Man
London Southend – Jersey
London Southend – Newcastle
London Southend – Newquay
Manchester – Stuttgart
Southampton – Avignon
Southampton – Brest
Southampton – La Rochelle
Southampton – Limoges
Southampton – Perpignan
Southampton – Rennes
Southampton – Toulon
Southampton – Verona
Virgin Atlantic expands flyBe codeshare network from March 2020
