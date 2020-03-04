Virgin Atlantic expands flyBe codeshare network from March 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Virgin Atlantic starting this month (March 2020) further expands codeshare partnership with flyBe on gradual basis, as VS-coded flight numbers being placed on additional routes. Note certain routes are operating on seasonal basis.

Virgin Atlantic operated by flyBe
Aberdeen – Jersey
Belfast City – Newquay
Birmingham – Avignon
Birmingham – Bergerac
Birmingham – Brest
Birmingham – Bordeaux
Birmingham – Guernsey
Birmingham – Jersey
Birmingham – La Rochelle
Birmingham – Nantes
Birmingham – Newquay
East Midlands – Amsterdam
Edinburgh – Bergerac
Edinburgh – Newquay
London City – Luxembourg
London Southend – Belfast City
London Southend – Edinburgh
London Southend – Glasgow
London Southend – Isle of Man
London Southend – Jersey
London Southend – Newcastle
London Southend – Newquay
Manchester – Stuttgart
Southampton – Avignon
Southampton – Brest
Southampton – La Rochelle
Southampton – Limoges
Southampton – Perpignan
Southampton – Rennes
Southampton – Toulon
Southampton – Verona