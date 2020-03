Jetstar Asia Feb/Mar 2020 network adjustment as of 01MAR20

Jetstar Asia since February 2020 filed various network adjustment, as the airline reduces operation on selected routes. The following frequency comparison is based on OAG schedules listing for the week of 13JAN20 vs week of 01MAR20. Additional changes remain highly possible.



Singapore – Bangkok Reduce from 24 weekly to

23FEB20 – 14MAR20 21 weekly

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 20 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 16 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 23 weekly



Singapore – Da Nang Reduce from 5 weekly to

16FEB20 – 22FEB20 4 weekly

23FEB20 – 07MAR20 3 weekly

08MAR20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly



Singapore – Darwin

01MAR20 – 14MAR20 Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly

19APR20 – 25APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly



Singapore – Guiyang eff 03FEB20 2 weekly cancelled

Singapore – Haikou eff 10FEB20 – 31MAY20 5 weekly cancelled

Singapore – Hefei eff 01FEB20 3 weekly cancelled

Singapore – Ho Chi Minh City Reduce from 21 weekly to

23FEB20 – 29FEB20 19 weekly

01MAR20 – 07MAR20 17 weekly

08MAR20 – 21MAR20 15 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 14 weekly



Singapore – Hong Kong eff 15FEB20 1 daily service cancelled (6 weeks earlier than planned)

Singapore – Kuala Lumpur Reduce from 28 weekly to

23FEB20 – 29FEB20 24 weekly

01MAR20 – 14MAR20 23 weekly

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 25 weekly



Singapore – Medan Kualanamu Reduce from 10 weekly to

01MAR20 – 07MAR20 8 weekly

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 5 weekly

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly



Singapore – Penang Reduce from 14 weekly to

16FEB20 – 22FEB20 12 weekly

23FEB20 – 29FEB20 10 weekly

01MAR20 – 07MAR20 11 weekly

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 12 weekly

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 13 weekly

22MAR20 – 04APR20 12 weekly



Singapore – Phnom Penh Reduce from 11 weekly to

23FEB20 – 29FEB20 6 weekly

01MAR20 – 07MAR20 5 weekly

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 9 weekly

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 10 weekly



Singapore – Phuket Reduce from 19 weekly to

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 17 weekly

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 18 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 13 weekly



Singapore – Shantou 10FEB20 – 31MAY20 4 weekly cancelled

Singapore – Siem Reap Reduce from 5 weekly to

23FEB20 – 07MAR20 4 weekly

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 3 weekly

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly



Singapore – Surabaya Reduce from 7 weekly to

01MAR20 – 07MAR20 5 weekly

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 4 weekly

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 5 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 6 weekly



Singapore – Xuzhou eff 01FEB20 3 weekly service cancelled

Singapore – Yangon Reduce from 10 weekly to

01MAR20 – 07MAR20 9 weekly

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 8 weekly

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 7 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 6 weekly