Air France from June 2020 plans to launch new service to India, as the Skyteam member this week opened reservation for Paris CDG – Chennai route. Operated by Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, AF will serve this route 3 times weekly, from 14JUN20.
AF108 CDG1010 – 2330MAA 789 247
AF107 MAA0105 – 0800CDG 789 135
Air France adds Chennai service from June 2020
Posted
Air France from June 2020 plans to launch new service to India, as the Skyteam member this week opened reservation for Paris CDG – Chennai route. Operated by Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, AF will serve this route 3 times weekly, from 14JUN20.