EVA Air to move Milan launch to July 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

EVA Air in this week’s inventory update further adjusted planned new route for Taipei Taoyuan – Milan Malpensa route. Reservation for travel between 18MAY20 and 06JUL20 (TPE departure) is no longer available. First available flight for reservation is displaying 07JUL20. The Star Alliance carrier plans to operate this route 4 times weekly with 777-300ER aircraft.

BR071 TPE2340 – 0715+1MXP 77W x357
BR072 MXP1150 – 0630+1TPE 77W x146

Routes Asia 2018

Routes Asia 2020

The route development forum for Asia
Chiang Mai, Thailand  7 - 9 June 2020

Attracting senior decision makers from the region's air service development community, Routes Asia provides the perfect platform to expand your connections and discuss route development opportunities. Register your place today and join the region's leading airlines, airports, tourism authorities and industry influencers in Chiang Mai. 

Register my place

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.