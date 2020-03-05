EVA Air to move Milan launch to July 2020

EVA Air in this week’s inventory update further adjusted planned new route for Taipei Taoyuan – Milan Malpensa route. Reservation for travel between 18MAY20 and 06JUL20 (TPE departure) is no longer available. First available flight for reservation is displaying 07JUL20. The Star Alliance carrier plans to operate this route 4 times weekly with 777-300ER aircraft.



BR071 TPE2340 – 0715+1MXP 77W x357

BR072 MXP1150 – 0630+1TPE 77W x146