American Airlines since yesterday has cancelled service to Korea, scheduled from 04MAR20 to 24APR20. The 1 daily Dallas/Ft. Worth – Seoul Incheon service is now scheduled to resume on 25APR20, with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.
AA281 DFW1050 – 1515+1ICN 789 D
AA280 ICN1725 – 1605DFW 789 D
American Airlines cancels Seoul service in Mar/Apr 2020
