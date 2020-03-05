Virgin Atlantic expands Delta codeshare via Miami in S20

Virgin Atlantic in summer 2020 season plans to expand codeshare service with Delta at Miami, recently opened for booking. Planned new codeshare routes include the following.
Virgin Atlantic operated by Delta
Miami – Orlando
Miami – Raleigh/Durham
Miami – Salt Lake City
Miami – Tampa
