Etihad Mainland China / Hong Kong 2Q20 service changes as of 05MAR20

Etihad has filed service changes for Mainland China and Hong Kong, as reduced operation extended into summer season. Planned adjustment as of 05MAR20 as follows.
Abu Dhabi – Beijing Capital 29MAR20 – 30MAY20 787-9 continues to operate 1 daily, replacing -10
EY888 AUH2130 – 0845+1PEK 789 4
EY888 AUH2130 – 0850+1PEK 789 x4
EY889 PEK0125 – 0610AUH 789 D
Beijing Capital – Nagoya sector currently scheduled to resume on 01JUL20 (AUH departure on 30JUN20)
Abu Dhabi – Chengdu eff 01JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9
EY818 AUH0815 – 1940CTU 789 D
EY811 CTU2100 – 0025+1AUH 789 D
Abu Dhabi – Hong Kong eff 30MAR20 Service resumption, initially 3 weekly. Daily from 01JUL20
EY834 AUH2200 – 1005+1HKG 789 135
EY833 HKG1945 – 0005+1AUH 789 246
Abu Dhabi – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 30MAR20 Service resumption, initially 4 weekly. Daily from 30JUN20. Boeing 787-9 replaces -10
EY862 AUH2145 – 1035+1PVG 789 x135
EY867 PVG0045 – 0615AUH 789 x357