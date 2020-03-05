Thai Airways International starting today (05MAR20) is adjusting service on Bangkok – Taipei Taoyuan service. From 05MAR20 to 28MAR20, Bangkok departure will move from morning hours to afternoon, on board 777-300 aircraft. The airline has already reduced overall service from 21 to 7 weekly, including cancelling Taipei Taoyuan – Seoul Incheon sector.
TG634 BKK1430 – 1900TPE 773 D
TG635 TPE2010 – 2305BKK 773 D
Thai Airways International March 2020 Taipei schedule changes
Posted
Thai Airways International starting today (05MAR20) is adjusting service on Bangkok – Taipei Taoyuan service. From 05MAR20 to 28MAR20, Bangkok departure will move from morning hours to afternoon, on board 777-300 aircraft. The airline has already reduced overall service from 21 to 7 weekly, including cancelling Taipei Taoyuan – Seoul Incheon sector.