Scoot cancels Seoul service in March / April 2020

Scoot in the last few days filed service changes for Korea, where it operates Singapore – Taipei Taoyuan – Seoul Incheon service. Planned changes is in effect until May 2020. Planned breakdown as follows.



08MAR20 – 28APR20 7 weekly cancelled

29APR20 – 29MAY20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly



Due to this adjustment, Singapore – Taipei Taoyuan sector will also see reduced service.