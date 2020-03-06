Air China resumes Athens service from March 2020

Air China starting next week is resuming service to Greece, where the airline operates Beijing – Athens service with Airbus A330-200 aircraft. Initially this route will be served once weekly. Schedule on/after 29MAR20 remains pending.



CA863 PEK0230 – 0720ATH 330 6

CA864 ATH2120 – 1255+1PEK 330 14MAR20

CA864 ATH1310 – 0445+1PEK 330 21MAR20



The airline previously planned 2 weekly flights for the week of 22MAR20, however this has been revised to 1 weekly.