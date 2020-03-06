Swiss March / April 2020 East Asia service changes as of 05MAR20

Swiss International Air Lines starting this weekend is adjusting service to East Asia, as the airline reduces service to Singapore and Japan. Planned changes, includes extended adjustment for China and Hong Kong, as follows.



Zurich – Beijing Capital 30JAN20 – 24APR20 5 weekly cancelled (Beijing Daxing from 29MAR20)

Zurich – Hong Kong

01MAR20 – 28MAR20 A340-300 replaces 777-300ER

04MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly



Zurich – Osaka Kansai 08MAR20 – 24APR20 Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly

Zurich – Shanghai Pu Dong 30JAN20 – 24APR20 7 weekly cancelled

Zurich – Singapore 08MAR20 – 24APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Zurich – Tokyo Narita 08MAR20 – 24APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly