Qantas NW20 Vancouver seasonal aircraft changes

Qantas this week opened reservation for its seasonal Sydney – Vancouver service, for Northern winter 2020/21 season. The seasonal service during Northern winter season operates from 12DEC20 to 27FEB21, 3 times weekly as usual, however operational aircraft will switch from Boeing 747-400 to 787-9 Dreamliner.



This route is Subject to Government Approval.



QF075 SYD2015 – 1505YVR 789 146

QF076 YVR2000 – 0610+2SYD 789 146